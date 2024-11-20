Jennison Associates LLC Sells 153,860 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,974,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,860 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $456,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.59.

Snowflake Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:SNOW opened at $130.26 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.89.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,998,330.16. The trade was a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 721,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,610,600. The trade was a 3.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,538 shares of company stock worth $7,061,544. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

