JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Holdings Cut by Etfidea LLC

Etfidea LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 257.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 73.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 41,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JEPI opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average of $57.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $54.20 and a 12-month high of $60.20.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

