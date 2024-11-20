Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,909,000 after acquiring an additional 277,171 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Kellanova by 0.5% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,141,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 766.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,881,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,532,000 after buying an additional 1,664,461 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth $88,065,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,391,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,244,000 after buying an additional 40,406 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $9,195,285.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,482,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,249,113.75. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 994,464 shares of company stock worth $80,203,479 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.35.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $80.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.29. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $81.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.35%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

