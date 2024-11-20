Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.31, but opened at $28.90. Kenon shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 9,577 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%.
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.
