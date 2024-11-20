Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $160.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Keysight Technologies traded as high as $168.46 and last traded at $163.55, with a volume of 241116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.13.

KEYS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.30.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,248,773,000 after purchasing an additional 194,294 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $702,671,000 after acquiring an additional 292,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $697,411,000 after acquiring an additional 323,235 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 352.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $250,097,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.38 and its 200 day moving average is $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

