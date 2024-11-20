Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.650-1.710 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.65-$1.71 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.89.

Shares of KEYS traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.16. 2,253,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,365. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.95. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.98. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $166.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

