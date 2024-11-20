Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $132.21 and last traded at $128.45, with a volume of 121785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.14.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. Kirby had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $831.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Kirby’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,358 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $3,175,084.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,637,043.54. The trade was a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.30, for a total transaction of $294,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,683 shares in the company, valued at $978,045.90. This represents a 23.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,596 shares of company stock worth $7,515,760 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Kirby by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Kirby by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Kirby by 0.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 29,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 8.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

