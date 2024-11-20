Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Acquires 744 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 172.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 24,574 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 610,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,384,000 after purchasing an additional 344,431 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Datadog by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 32,217 shares during the period. Finally, Future Fund LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 150,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $18,904,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 214,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,078.25. The trade was a 41.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $16,438,489.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 336,165 shares in the company, valued at $43,476,219.45. This trade represents a 27.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470,579 shares of company stock valued at $59,291,041 in the last three months. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Trading Up 5.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG opened at $133.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.50. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.80 and a 12-month high of $138.61.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush upgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.96.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

