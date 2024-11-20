Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 550,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,660,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in KLA by 538.5% during the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in KLA by 655.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 27,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in KLA by 52.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 79,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,769,000 after buying an additional 27,436 shares during the period. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $802.90.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $615.66 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $527.11 and a 52-week high of $896.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $717.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $762.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 30.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

