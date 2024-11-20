Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Buys 443 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $248.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.32 and a 200 day moving average of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.99 and a 1 year high of $257.26.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

