Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Objectivity Squared LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,777,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,194,000 after buying an additional 70,330 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $193.27 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $154.04 and a 1 year high of $197.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.36 and its 200-day moving average is $182.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

