Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Takes $823,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 1,150,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,512,000 after acquiring an additional 29,281 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 172,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IDEV opened at $66.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.77. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $60.37 and a 52-week high of $71.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

