Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $18.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Kohl’s traded as low as $17.32 and last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 2546880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $315,392.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. The trade was a 10.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 183.8% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.75%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

