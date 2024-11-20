Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Buys New Shares in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 27.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Stifel Financial stock opened at $113.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.08. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $118.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.99.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $2,904,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,535.42. This represents a 13.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

