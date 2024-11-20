Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Has $12.28 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 272,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,002,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 63,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $237,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $198.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $161.92 and a 12-month high of $203.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

