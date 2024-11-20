Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Sells 1,307 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.6% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,680.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,195,000 after buying an additional 365,643 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 451,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,064,000 after acquiring an additional 261,660 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,750,000 after purchasing an additional 235,522 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 485,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,242,000 after purchasing an additional 156,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $10,461,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $70.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average is $70.74. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $63.31 and a 1-year high of $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.697 per share. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

