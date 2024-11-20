Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Sells 308 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313,200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,852 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,141 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,842,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,884,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $176.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $140.48 and a 1 year high of $180.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.67.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

