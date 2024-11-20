Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 96.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,369 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,326,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,610,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,775,000 after buying an additional 93,013 shares during the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.5% in the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,297,000 after acquiring an additional 453,750 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 59.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GE Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $125,507,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.89 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.74.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

