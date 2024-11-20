Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $6,474,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,937,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,279,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 219.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.22.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 2.3 %

Lamb Weston stock opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.80%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

