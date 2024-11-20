Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Insider Marc Henderson Purchases 30,000 Shares

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM – Get Free Report) insider Marc Henderson bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.72 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,600.00 ($14,117.65).

Marc Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Marc Henderson acquired 30,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.48 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$14,400.00 ($9,411.76).

On Thursday, August 29th, Marc Henderson purchased 20,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of A$10,200.00 ($6,666.67).

Laramide Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

