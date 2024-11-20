LMR Partners LLP Buys New Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,483,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,542,000 after purchasing an additional 280,993 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Stock Performance

BKU stock opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. BankUnited had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 47.54%.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, COO Thomas M. Cornish sold 10,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $421,527.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,000. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on BankUnited from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on BankUnited from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of BankUnited from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BKU

BankUnited Profile

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.