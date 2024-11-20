LMR Partners LLP Buys New Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3,203.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CZR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ CZR opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average is $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 2.96. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $50.51.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

