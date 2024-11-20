LMR Partners LLP Has $417,000 Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

LMR Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,524 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Natera were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Natera by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 32.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Natera by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 3.5% in the third quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 5.4% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Natera

In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $350,668.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,262.58. This represents a 10.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $645,483.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,141,737.28. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,821 shares of company stock worth $4,776,878. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

Natera Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $162.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $167.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.96 and its 200-day moving average is $116.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

