LMR Partners LLP Makes New $398,000 Investment in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Liberty Global by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,684,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,823 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,511,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,711 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,930,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,303,000 after purchasing an additional 447,135 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,740,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,471,000. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Liberty Global Trading Up 5.0 %
LBTYK opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average is $19.13. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
