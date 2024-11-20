Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 2.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $2.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Lucid Group traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.05. 22,710,588 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 36,840,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cfra set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.16.

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 374,717,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $970,519,430.93. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,041,393 shares in the company, valued at $20,827,207.87. This represents a -102.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 24.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,740,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,659,000 after purchasing an additional 489,187 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 435,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 420,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 238,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Lucid Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 732,463 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

