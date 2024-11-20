Mace Rothenberg Purchases 10,000 Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) Director Mace Rothenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $36,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,925. The trade was a 88.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mace Rothenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Mace Rothenberg purchased 10,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Up 6.9 %

TNGX stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $13.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNGX. B. Riley cut their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 78.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 55,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 142,710 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 340.1% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 34,150 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,318,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,850,000 after buying an additional 489,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

