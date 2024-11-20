MAI Capital Management Has $2.52 Million Stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HHH. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 27.5% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,652,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,086,000 after purchasing an additional 356,025 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 81.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 337,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after buying an additional 151,341 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 50.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after buying an additional 103,995 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,743,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HHH stock opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.75. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $86.72.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.76. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $327.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.