MAI Capital Management Has $3.13 Million Position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

HACK opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.77. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $75.92.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

