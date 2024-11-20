MAI Capital Management Sells 1,337 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Targa Resources by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 81.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 45,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.74, for a total value of $621,812.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,175.82. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $365,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,451 shares in the company, valued at $25,504,736.20. This trade represents a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,760 shares of company stock valued at $30,026,712. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Up 2.3 %

TRGP opened at $203.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.76. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $81.03 and a twelve month high of $203.67.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on TRGP

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.