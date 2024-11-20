Mark Thompson Acquires 490 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Thompson purchased 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$63.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,355.10.

Mark Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Mark Thompson bought 45 shares of Nutrien stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$67.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,042.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Mark Thompson acquired 3,155 shares of Nutrien stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$63.79 per share, with a total value of C$201,257.45.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Mark Thompson bought 3,350 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$64.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$216,041.50.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Mark Thompson bought 3,500 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$64.00 per share, with a total value of C$224,000.00.

Shares of NTR opened at C$63.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14. The stock has a market cap of C$31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$60.74 and a 1 year high of C$83.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$65.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$69.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Nutrien to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.50.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

