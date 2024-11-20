Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 233 ($2.95) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.10), with a volume of 44488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.11).

Marwyn Value Investors Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 91.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 94.54. The firm has a market cap of £48.00 million, a PE ratio of 1,100.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marwyn Value Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Marwyn Value Investors’s payout ratio is 11,250.00%.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

