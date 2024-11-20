Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.70-6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.275-5.425 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.36 billion.

Maximus Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Maximus stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $80.51. 906,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,252. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $76.46 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $126,159.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at $607,841.52. The trade was a 17.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

