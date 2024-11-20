Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) CFO Charles Brent Jr. Winn Buys 1,100 Shares

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) CFO Charles Brent Jr. Winn acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $13,497.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,965.48. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charles Brent Jr. Winn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Charles Brent Jr. Winn bought 321 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,932.25.

On Monday, August 26th, Charles Brent Jr. Winn purchased 1,500 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $18,750.00.

Medalist Diversified REIT Trading Down 2.2 %

Medalist Diversified REIT stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 million, a PE ratio of -55.05 and a beta of 0.73. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $14.94.

Medalist Diversified REIT Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.09%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.07% of Medalist Diversified REIT as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

