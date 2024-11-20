Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 147 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,715,000 after purchasing an additional 93,362 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 290,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,045,000 after buying an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 275,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,767,000 after buying an additional 34,557 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 191,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total transaction of $662,611.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,135,548.46. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,518,400.11. This trade represents a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,359 shares of company stock valued at $36,209,571. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,075.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $882.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $585.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $851.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $827.45. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $535.39 and a 52 week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.37%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

