Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $181,000 Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Rambus by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Rambus by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 207.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMBS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Rambus Price Performance

Shares of RMBS opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.17. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

