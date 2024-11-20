Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $726,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 88.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,452 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 1,387.5% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $175.57 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.51. The company has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

