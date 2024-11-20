Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.81 Per Share

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Merck & Co., Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to earn $9.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

MRK stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.14. 573,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,915,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.48 and a 12-month high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Daiwa America cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

