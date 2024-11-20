Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $55,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE MAA opened at $158.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.64. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $167.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.20). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $551.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.