Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Shares Up 21.3% – Here’s Why

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 21.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.83 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.83 ($0.15). 289,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 491% from the average session volume of 49,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.12).

Mineral & Financial Investments Stock Up 21.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 49.36, a current ratio of 41.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.39 million, a PE ratio of 249.33 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.22.

About Mineral & Financial Investments

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

