Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.73.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MIRM. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,264.60. This represents a 50.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,597,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after acquiring an additional 432,824 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 162,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 63,871 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 229,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $17,384,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 41,236 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $90.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.99 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

