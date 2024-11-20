Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Up 6.6% – Still a Buy?

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) shot up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.54 and last traded at $17.54. 507,038 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 401,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MEG shares. Evercore ISI set a $43.00 price target on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEG

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Up 9.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $615.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Get Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.