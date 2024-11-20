Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 7,010 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,698 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 237.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,472,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,493,000 after buying an additional 1,738,752 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,395,961 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,979,000 after acquiring an additional 19,334 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 932,151 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,341,000 after purchasing an additional 83,569 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,565,000 after purchasing an additional 376,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth $48,129,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RIO stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.77. The company had a trading volume of 127,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,296. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.94. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $75.09.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HSBC upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

