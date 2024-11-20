Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 55.7% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $66,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock traded down $2.35 on Wednesday, reaching $386.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,165. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $285.79 and a 52 week high of $398.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $365.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.40.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,879,954.90. This represents a 36.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,381 shares of company stock worth $24,825,275 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stryker from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.