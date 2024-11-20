Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 109 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 53,338.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 854,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,602,000 after purchasing an additional 852,885 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 46,892.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,218,000 after buying an additional 770,451 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,628,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,937,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,936,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DE traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $405.74. 74,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,020. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $420.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $404.63 and a 200 day moving average of $385.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

