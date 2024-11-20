Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 8,322 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Daiwa America downgraded Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.32.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

UBER stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,242,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.11. The company has a market capitalization of $146.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.89 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 23.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

