Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 66,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.92. 168,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,470. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $221.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $355.89 and a 200-day moving average of $328.19.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 51.79%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $377.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 458 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total value of $170,948.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,265.25. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.16, for a total transaction of $3,385,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,645,075.84. This trade represents a 30.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,298 shares of company stock valued at $13,372,661. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

