Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.9% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 93.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.96. 638,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,463,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.00 and a 200 day moving average of $171.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.85 and a 1 year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

