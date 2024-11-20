Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $4.30 Million in LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 109,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in LandBridge during the second quarter worth about $1,158,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LandBridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LandBridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $497,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LandBridge in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LandBridge during the third quarter worth $293,000.

Shares of LB stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.50. The company had a trading volume of 117,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,237. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.06. LandBridge Co LLC has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $78.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of LandBridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on LandBridge from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of LandBridge in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on LandBridge from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of LandBridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LandBridge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

