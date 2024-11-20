Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,284 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $15,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after buying an additional 174,397 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 189,461.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,304,000 after purchasing an additional 538,071 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 241,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,677,000 after buying an additional 62,653 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FICO traded down $52.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,232.38. 13,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,384. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,049.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,026.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,704.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total transaction of $6,266,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $13,489,133.49. The trade was a 31.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total value of $582,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,146.60. This trade represents a 73.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,890 shares of company stock worth $13,780,452. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,964.92.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

