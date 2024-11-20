Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,968 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 0.8% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $26,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 24,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 30,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 170,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,718,000 after buying an additional 96,162 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 31,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.68. The stock had a trading volume of 812,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,890. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $220.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 11.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 10.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

